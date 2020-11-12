More than 2000 new Covid-19 cases detected in SA in last 24 hours

South Africa’s cumulative Covid-19 count has jumped by more than 2000 cases for a second consecutive day. On Thursday, the National Health Ministry announced that 2338 new cases had been detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 744 732. Eastern Cape - 37 Free State - 18 Gauteng - 1

Kwa-Zulu Natal - 1

Western Cape - 8

Mkhize said of the 65 deaths, 17 were reported in the last 24 hours.

"Our recoveries now stand at 690 903 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,7%. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 063 457 with 25 675 new tests conducted since the last report," he said.

Mkhize has warned that with the easing of lockdown restrictions, those planning to go on holiday, need to ensure that they take the necessary Covid-19 safety precautions into consideration.

The President has eased lockdown level 1 regulations. If you’re planning your holidays, make sure you take #Covid19 safety precautions into consideration. Here are some from

Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha (Wits University). pic.twitter.com/pspQVVnDfs — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, according to the World Health Organization, nearly 1 in every five Covid-19 deaths in the African region is linked to diabetes.

WHO said 18.3% of deaths were among those diagnosed with diabetes and according to global studies, diabetes is one of the conditions found to increase the risk of severe illness and even death among patients infected with the coronavirus.

The WHO analysis of 14 African countries, which provided information on Covid-19 and comorbidities, showed that the risk of complications or death from Covid-19 among people with diabetes increases with age, with people aged 60 years and above facing greater risks.

