More than 21 000 new Covid-19 infections, with majority from KZN

According to the national Department of Health there were also 99 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing total fatalities to 90 587 since the start of the pandemic.

DURBAN: South Africa recorded 21 099 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

According to the the National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD), this increase represents a 30.6% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases – 5 411 – are from KwaZulu-Natal, followed by 4 609 new infections in the Western Cape.

Gauteng accounted for 18% of new infections. The province recorded 3 807 new infections.