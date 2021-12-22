More than 21 000 new Covid-19 infections, with majority from KZN
DURBAN: South Africa recorded 21 099 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours.
According to the national Department of Health there were also 99 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing total fatalities to 90 587 since the start of the pandemic.
According to the the National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD), this increase represents a 30.6% positivity rate.
The majority of new cases – 5 411 – are from KwaZulu-Natal, followed by 4 609 new infections in the Western Cape.
Gauteng accounted for 18% of new infections. The province recorded 3 807 new infections.
There has been an increase of 593 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
A total of 64 928 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours.
SA is inching closer to having 40% of its population fully vaccinated.
However, 12.3 million people from the 18-34 age group, which makes up the largest part of the adult population in South Africa, remain unvaccinated.
IOL