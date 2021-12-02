News
Four people have been killed in a crash in Greytown. Picture: Supplied
Mother and child among those killed in Greytown crash

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 20m ago

DURBAN: A mother and her child were among the four people killed in a crash in Greytown on Thursday.

According to Robert McKenzie of KZN Emergency Medical Services, there was a collision between a truck and a car.

“Tragically four people sustained fatal injuries including a mother and child.

“Paramedics treated three people at the scene for critical injuries and transported them to hospital for continued medical care.”

McKenzie said the cause of the crash was being investigated by police.

The SAPS have been approached for comment.

Earlier today, in a separate incident, a person was burnt beyond recognition following a crash on the N2 highway between KwaMashu and Umhlanga.

Netcare 911 Shawn Herbst said there was a collision between a bakkie and a car which had been travelling in opposite directions.

The driver of the car was burnt beyond recognition while the driver of the bakkie was treated at the scene by advanced life-support paramedics and taken to hospital.

