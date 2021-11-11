Moti family speaks about the safe return of their sons

SINCE the safe return of their four sons, the Moti family has since released a statement thanking everyone who supported them through their darkest hours. They also appealed to the media and members of the public not to peddle misinformation as police investigations were still ongoing.

The four brothers, Zia, 15, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13, and Zidan, 7, were travelling to their Curro Heuwelkruin private school along the R37 in Polokwane when their vehicle was stopped and the boys abducted, last month. Their heavily-armed abductors travelled in two vehicles. Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo confirmed the boys were safely reunited with their family.

Naidoo said police in Vuwani, Limpopo were alerted on Wednesday night by a local who said the children were dropped off near the resident’s home. The children looked healthy and fine when they were reunited with their parents, Naidoo said. The statement issued by family spokesperson, Nazir Osman read as follows:

“On behalf of the Moti family, we would like to extend our sincerest thanks to all those who have shared their happiness and well-wishes regarding the safe return of our boys. Alhamdulillah our boys are at home where they belong. As the police investigation unfolds, we appeal to the press and the public to take caution in sharing any unsubstantiated or misleading information regarding the case. As the investigation is ongoing, any speculation at this time could be harmful to the course of justice – the outcome of which could prevent this unscrupulous crime from happening to another family and their children. The family has been astounded by the outpouring of kindness and care shown by South Africa. This ordeal has been extremely traumatic for the boys and the entire Moti family; we humbly request that the public respect and uphold their privacy as they rest and recuperate.