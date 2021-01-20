Motorist shoots dead suspect trying to rob him with toy gun

Johannesburg – A man who allegedly tried to rob a motorist using toy gun was shot dead by his intended victim, who pulled out a real gun. The incident happened in Stout Road next to the Faraday Taxi Rank on Monday . The motorist was stuck in peak-hour traffic when the robber decided to strike, said the Johannesburg Metro Police’s Wayne Minnaar, . He said the motorist’s window was open and that was when the robber approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded his phone as he was waiting at the traffic lights. “However, the motorist took out real gun and shot the suspect once, killing him.”

Minnaar said it was later found the suspect had used a toy gun.

Captain Mavela Masondo of the Gauteng Police said the victim was driving a Triton Mitsubishi bakkie when he was confronted.

“The victim took out his licensed firearm and shot the suspect, who was later certified dead at the scene by the paramedics. A case of armed robbery and an inquest docket have been opened for further investigation.”

He said the motorist has not been charged as the docket would be taken to court for a decision.

In September last year, Mpumalanga police arrested a man believed to be a pastor for allegedly committing an armed robbery in which a toy gun was used to threaten and subdue victims .

Then, in November, a man was nabbed by the community after allegedly using a toy gun to rob a supermarket in the Johannesburg CBD.

