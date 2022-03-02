Motorist wanted by police after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in Middelburg

Pretoria - Police in Hendrina in Mpumalanga are asking residents to assist in finding a driver who failed to stop after he hit a man, which resulted in his death. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said the man was apparently knocked over by an unknown vehicle and the motorist drove away and left the man writhing in pain.

“The incident is said to have occurred on Monday, 28 February, 2022 on the N11 between Hendrina and Middelburg. Information from a police report reveals that members received information about a certain man seen lying on the road. “Upon arrival, they found him lying down with multiple injuries and he seemed to have been a victim of a hit-and-run. Emergency personnel were summoned to the scene and they certified the man dead,” he said. Mohlala said the deceased has not yet been identified. He said he was wearing a green jersey, blue T-shirt and black jeans.

The police are appealing to anyone with information who can assist in finding the family of the deceased and in tracing the suspect to contact Detective Khehla Shabangu on 082 402 3197 or Detective Itumeleng Ikaneng on 073 621 0111. Call the Crime Stop number anonymously on 0860 010111. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the police via MySAPSApp. In December, the police in KwaZulu-Natal launched a case of culpable homicide after a hit-and-run in which a six-year-old was knocked down and killed on the M41 near Mount Edgecombe.

Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), said the unit’s offices received multiple calls from passing motorists reporting the accident. “The driver of a white Ford Bantam bakkie, who stopped to assist, informed Rusa members that a light motor vehicle travelling in front of him ran over the child. The driver failed to render assistance and fled the scene,” he said. Balram said the deceased’s five-year-old cousin, who was with her, was not injured.