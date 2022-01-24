Mourners robbed of jewellery, cellphone in church parking lot in Overport, Durban

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of robbery after four female mourners were robbed after a funeral in a church parking lot in Overport, Durban. The incident took place on Saturday at about noon.

According to Pastor Desmond Kisten of Bethshan Church, he conducted the funeral service of a 95-year-old woman and had headed to the crematorium when the incident took place. “It seems these four women had been talking in the parking lot when armed robbers travelling in a red VW Polo accosted them. “They were assaulted and robbed of their belongings, which included jewellery, cellphones and bank cards.”

Kisten issued a warning on Facebook, urging people to be more vigilant when entering and leaving the parking lot. He said the church had security guards for services on Sunday and Tuesday. Kisten said church leaders were locking up the church when the incident took place.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it is alleged by the complainant that on January 22 at 1.15pm she was at a parking lot on Alpine Road in Mayville when a red vehicle parked next to her. “Four unknown armed men jumped out of their vehicle and robbed her of her cellphone, cash, handbag and jewellery. They drove off in an unknown direction. “A case of robbery was opened at Mayville police station for investigation.”

IOL