Mozambican pair armed with hunting rifle, magazine, knife held in Kruger National Park

Pretoria – Field rangers at Skukuza camp at the Kruger National Park arrested two men, aged 33 and 44, allegedly found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said on Wednesday, a member of the field rangers squad received information regarding two suspicious individuals at Pretoriuskop.

“Upon arrival at the scene the two were found in possession of a .375 hunting rifle, and a magazine with ammunition. A large hunting knife was also confiscated from the duo,” said Mdhluli. “Another bag with some live ammunition was also reportedly found in possession of the suspects. Members of the stock theft unit of the SAPS were notified about the incident and a case was opened accordingly.” Mdhluli said Esau Dlamini, aged 33, and Samson Maluleke, aged 44, were charged for possession of firearms and ammunition.

“They appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court on Thursday and their case was postponed to January 5 for further investigation. The suspects were remanded in custody,” said Mdhluli. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the two are from the country of Mozambique.” Provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela has welcomed the arrest of the duo.

Earlier this year, a suspected poacher was killed by elephants in the Kruger National Park while fleeing from rangers with two accomplices. At the time, the South African National Parks (SANParks) said one man was arrested during the incident. “The deceased and his accomplices were fleeing from rangers when they ran into a breeding herd of elephants,” SANParks said.