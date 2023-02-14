MPs hang their dirty linen in public with assassination plots, adultery

Political parties hung their dirty linen in public as they fought during the State of the Nation debate with allegations and counter-allegations flying around the House. It was after Police Minister Bheki Cele, who first went for the EFF secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, whom he accused of lying about his assassination plot claims by the IFP.

Next on the radar was DA leader John Steenhuisen after Cele called on women in the opposition to speak out about gender-based violence relating to their leader. This was after Cele had said Steenhuisen married a woman in his office and then divorced his wife. He said Steenhuisen had abused that young woman when she worked in his office and later married her. Later he divorced his wife, whom he had called a roadkill in a radio interview.

But EFF leader Julius Malema interjected and said Cele was abusing his position while on the podium by attacking the DA leader on his marital life. National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo said the issue of Cele would be pursued later. When he started the debate Cele said last Wednesday he had met Dlamini at his house in Cape Town to discuss the alleged assassination plot by the IFP.

Cele said Dlamini was there to beg him to confirm that the allegation was true. He told Malema that he had been lied to by Dlamini as he could not play that role of confirming the allegation. But Dlamini interjected and said Cele was misleading the House.

