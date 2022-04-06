Mpumalanga ANC treasurer Mandla Msibi steps down after party pressure

Pretoria - Embattled Mpumalanga ANC treasurer Mandla Msibi has agreed to stay away from all ANC activities in accordance with the party’s step-aside rule that sidelines leaders who are facing criminal charges, pending the outcomes of their cases. This comes after ANC Treasurer Paul Mashatile reminded Msibi of the party’s resolution at its 54th conference in Nasrec, and ordered him to vacate office by Monday.

Responding to a Pretoria News text yesterday, Msibi confirmed that he had stepped aside: “Yes, I did. I did that myself as a disciplined cadre of the movement.” Msibi had previously vowed to challenge the charges against him. Speaking to the media outside the conference, Msibi had initially said he would be challenging the matter and where he should be on the sidelines. “There is nowhere in the docket where my name is mentioned that I murdered people. Should it not be that you step aside when you are charged?

“So I’m going to request a meeting with the elected leadership so we can ascertain if I’m charged or not, because according to this docket I’m not charged, so I must seek the ANC’s advice. If the ANC says I must stay stepped aside, I’ll do so, but in my understanding I’m not charged,” Msibi said. Msibi was elected after 161 branches nominated him as treasurer at the 13th provincial elective conference at Witbank Dam this past weekend. He accepted the nomination through a letter because he was not allowed to attend. In the letter addressed to Msibi, and seen by Pretoria News, Mashatile, who is the acting secretary, wrote: “We remind you the National Executive Committee at its meeting recently reaffirmed the resolution of its 54th national conference that all members who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes must step aside, failing which they should be suspended in terms of the ANC’s constitution. Kindly confirm that your decision to step aside voluntarily on the terms and conditions outlined above remains in force.”

Msibi had voluntarily stepped aside last year after he was charged and arrested following a shooting in Mbombela in August. He is facing charges of double murder and attempted murder. Closing the conference on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed disappointment at Msibi’s election. He lambasted delegates for endorsing Msibi even though he had been charged. Ramaphosa called on ANC members to reflect on the impact of the election of leaders who were facing criminal charges on the party’s renewal process. “We need to demonstrate that the ANC is serious about self-correcting … dealing with corruption … and on stepping side. We must demonstrate that we are truly serious as the ANC.”

