Mpumalanga man hacked to death, body burnt in front of wife and child

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga has strongly condemned an incident in which a 31-year-old man was hacked to death and then torched allegedly by a group of five men. Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened on Monday night, at the Kwa Mgodi area in Piet Retief.

“According to the report, on the said day around 19h15, a certain man was at home with his wife and child when a group of five men armed with bush knives entered their home,” Mohlala narrated. “They then held the family hostage and dragged the husband outside whilst the wife and kid were kept inside. The man was then allegedly hacked by the suspects until he gave up (died).” Thereafter, Mohlala said the assailants reportedly pulled his body into a certain rondavel before setting it alight. The attackers then fled the scene.

“The authorities were informed about the incident, and police at Piet Retief opened a murder case with a count of arson hence the manhunt,” said Mohlala. The identity of the murdered man has since been revealed by his family as Mxolisi Ndlela. “The motive for his killing is unknown at this stage. However, police are proceeding with their probe, but they cannot rule out the possibility that the murder incident could be witchcraft related,” said Mohlala.

“The police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 0860 010 111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” IOL