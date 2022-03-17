Mpumalanga man nabbed for dumping teen in Pretoria after rape and kidnap ordeal

PRETORIA – Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a 19-year-old female who was taken hostage from her home in KwaMhlanga. “Police received informamtion on the whereabouts of the 31-year-old suspect at Enkangala. (He) was detained pending further investigation in relation to the kidnapping incident,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

He explained that the ordeal for the young woman started when she and other four women were heading home from a function at around 3am on Wednesday. “As they arrived home and were about to get inside the yard, they were allegedly pounced on by an armed man, alighting from a silver grey Toyota Legend 50 which was without registration number plates,” said Mohlala. He said it was further alleged that the teenager had earlier called her mother, while they were on their way home, and informed her that they were being followed by a “strange” bakkie for a while.

When the group of youngsters arrived at their destination, the man approached the teenager, with a firearm in his hand. “The mother who had received the call reportedly went out of her house upon their arrival, only to meet the ladies at the gate being held at gunpoint by the suspect who accused them of stealing some items from his liquor outlet,” said Mohlala. Moments later, the man drove away with the 19-year-old, leaving the other four.

Mohlala said some community members attempted to pursue the bakkie without success. “The matter was then reported to the police at KwaMhlanga and a case of kidnapping was opened. An investigation team was put in place whereby resources were assembled in order to follow the tracks of the suspect before it was too late,” said Mohlala. Police said the girl was reportedly blindfolded and repeatedly raped by the suspect.

“Police, on the other hand, worked around the clock to ensure that the kidnapped lady was returned home safely to her family, as well as to make sure that the suspect was brought to book. “The girl was then dropped off and later to be found at a certain fuel station at Menlyn in Pretoria in the early hours of Wednesday 16 March, 2022,” said Mohlala. “She then related her ordeal to the police. A case of kidnapping with additional charges of rape and assault was opened. Police still continues with their investigation.”

There was a spate of kidnappings in South Africa last year, with the Moti brothers kidnapped in Limpopo but released after a few weeks after the family apparently paid a ransom of R50 million. The family have since left the country after the release of their children, aged between seven and 15 years. Kidnappers also took a Grade 5 learner outside her school in Mayfair last November, but she was released in January, and some of the suspects have been arrested.