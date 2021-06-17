Mpumalanga pensioner finally claims his R30m Lotto winnings

Durban: The winner of the R30 million Lotto in the April 14 draw has finally come forward. The National Lottery Operator Ithuba, said the winner, 73, purchased his winning ticket at the Builders Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

The winner spent R80 on the winning ticket, using a manual selection method. He told Ithuba that he had been so busy that he had forgotten to check his ticket. He said was “over the moon” with his win.

“I want to enjoy my winnings with my family and close friends. My family and I have a lovely home and my wife recently purchased a new car, the winnings will go towards paying off all my debts and providing financial support to my extended family,” he said. The winner said a “huge portion” would go towards uplifting the community. “I want to donate money to schools in the rural areas and in townships of Mpumalanga, to afford the youth better education opportunities.