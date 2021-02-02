Mpumalanga roads destroyed as endless rains, flooding continue to wreak havoc

Johannesburg - Incessant rains and subsequent flooding in Mpumalanga have destroyed infrastructure and left roads impassable and with huge potholes. Moeti Mmusi, of the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, said some roads in Nkomazi, City of Mbombela, Thaba Chweu and Msukaligwa municipalities have been badly damaged. In one instance, a bus got stuck as an avalanche of water covered the road in Nkomazi. In another, roads running in front of people’s houses were like rivers as a torrent of water passed in front of them. Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Gabisile Tshabalala has urged motorists to be cautious on the roads and mindful of new potholes and falling rocks. She said they should avoid driving through flooded or low-lying areas, especially when it was raining heavily.

"Motorists and communities should refrain from crossing overflowing rivers and streams because they will be endangering their own lives. Low-lying areas and flooding dams should be avoided at all costs."

Tshabalala reminded drivers to keep their headlights on when driving in the rain, keep an adequate following distance and reduce their speed, particularly when visibility was reduced.

In Johannesburg, 10 minor crashes were reported between 6am an 8.30am in various parts of the city on Tuesday morning.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minaar said no one was injured in the accident.

While they could not blame the weather for the crashes, Minnaar said there was a tendency for cars to skid off the roads when it rained

IOL