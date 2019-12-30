JOHANNESBURG - Telecoms firm MTN on Monday said it was reviewing allegations raised in a U.S. complaint which accuses several firms of paying protection money to extremist groups in Afghanistan.
The complaint was filed in the United States District Court in the District of Columbia on Friday.
It alleges the firms violated the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act by paying protection money to al Qaeda and the Taliban, thereby providing material support to known terrorist organisations.
It seeks damages on behalf of U.S. military members and civilians killed or wounded in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2017.
"MTN is reviewing the details of the report and is consulting its advisers but remains of the view that it conducts its business in a responsible and compliant manner in all its territories," the company said in a statement.