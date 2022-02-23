Muldersdrift shooting victim Len Cloete is back home

Durban: Len Cloete, the man who was allegedly shot by police at a hotel in Muldersdrift in November has been reunited with his family. Private investigator Mike Bolhuis of Specialised Security Services told IOL that Cloete returned home on Thursday after spending almost two months at a rehabilitation centre.

Cloete was shot on November 15. A video, which was widely circulated on social media, shows Cloete wearing only his underwear, insulting police officers before allegedly seizing a gun from one of them. He was then shot at close range by another police officer.

“According to information from the lead investigator Luke Enslin, Len is back home with his family and is in a wheelchair. “He is at home and being accommodated at home.” Cloete was transferred to a rehabilitation centre at the beginning of January.