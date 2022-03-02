Multiple dead bodies seen at Higginson shooting scene

DURBAN - Although police have yet to confirm the exact number, multiple dead bodies were seen at a crime scene on the M1 Higginson Highway over the N2 bridge, near Chatsworth, in Durban, on Wednesday. The bodies of the people, who are believed to be hijackers at this stage, were seen lying on the floor and inside a white bullet riddled Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Multiple bullet holes were seen on the driver's side and passenger door of the vehicle. Police members demarcated the and closed-off entry points on the M1 Higginson Highway over the N2 bridge where a shootout took place on Wednesday. Picture: Jehran Naidoo/Independent Media. Paramedics on scene told IOL that four people were dead and one was injured. Upon arrival, a dead body was seen lying under the bridge where the incident took place. The body was covered in a space blanket and lying on the northbound lane of the N2 freeway.

A dead body was seen lying on the side of the N2 freeway, north bound. Picture: Jehran Naidoo/Independent Media. Police presence was heavy around the scene as tactical units were seen guarding each corner of the crime scene. Forensic teams were also seen getting ready to collect evidence. The Higginson Highway was closed off on both lanes resulting in a backlog of traffic on the west bound lane as motorists had to either reverse or take the N2 north on ramp to avoid the commotion. Private security companies were used to help divert traffic.

A bus is seen making a u-turn over the centre barrier to avoid the commotion caused by the shootout on the Higginson Highway over the N2 bridge. Picture: Jehran Naidoo/Independent Media. Hoards of bystanders were also eagerly trying to catch a glimpse of the crime scene but police quickly demarcated the area, fending off anyone but police. A video circulating social media shows traffic on the east and west bound lanes slowing down to catch a glimpse of the bodies that were lying next to a white Mercedes sedan involved in the incident. A hand gun was also seen lying on the floor of the carriageway as the amateur videographer passed the scene in his car.