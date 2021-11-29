Mutilated human remains suspected to be a teenager found in a manhole in Durban
Durban: Mutilated human remains, suspected to be that of a teenager, was found in a manhole in Cato Manor, Durban.
According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the gruesome discovery was made on November 27 at 12:30pm.
“The mutilated remains, suspected to be that of a teenager, was found in a manhole on Scelobar Avenue in Cato Manor. A case of murder is being investigated by Cato Manor SAPS.”
Mbele said police are appealing to anyone with information, who can assist police in solving the case or to locate the next of kin, to contact the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Soobramoney on 072 885 8036/031 203 300/57 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
IOL