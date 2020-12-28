My fellow South Africans, family meeting tonight at 8pm

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight at 8pm. Ramaphosa's much-anticipated address comes on the back of intense meetings held yesterday with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and special sessions today of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet. Yesterday, South Africa's Covid-19 caseload surpassed the one million mark. According to the latest statistics from the National Health Ministry, SA has 1 004 413 Covid-19 cases with 26 521 deaths. Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that 839 194 people have since recovered from the virus.

The Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape remain the four provinces with the highest number of cases.

Many South Africans are calling on Ramaphosa to reinstate harsher lockdown measures in the wake of SA's spike in Covid cases.

Earlier in the day, the Daily News reported that South African private hospital group, Netcare was calling in all frontline workers from leave and are planning on applying strict international guidelines on what medical services patients will receive in the coming weeks as South Africa’s Covid-19 second wave spreads across the country.

Meanwile, the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to relook at the government’s stance on alcohol sales as the second wave and a new variant of Covid-19 continue to spread rapidly around the country.

SAAPA SA director Maurice Smithers said the alcohol industry was concerned about a ban on the sale of alcohol and the resultant economic impact on the industry.

He said while they were sympathetic to their plight, the alcohol industry had not delivered on its promise that they would ensure alcohol outlets adhered to Covid-19 protocols.

IOL