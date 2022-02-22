'My mom is gone to be with my sister': Chatsworth girl who survived family shooting says

Durban - The 11-year-old daughter of a Chatsworth woman who died after she was gunned down said her mother is gone to be with her 2-year-old baby sister, who was also killed. Charlene Naicker, 38, died in hospital on Monday following the funeral of her two children Chazlyn, 2, and son, Ainzlee, 14.

The family came under attack in their Welbedacht home on February 11. According to police, it is alleged three armed suspects opened fire on the family. Chazlyn died in hospital, while Ainzlee died the next day. Samantha Windvogel, Naicker's sister, said the family were battling to accept the triple murder and were hoping that justice would prevail.

Windvogel said breaking the news to Naicker’s four other children was heartbreaking. “Her 11-year-old daughter is saying that her mother is gone to breastfeed Chazlyn because she needed her.” Naicker’s other children are between the ages of 4 and 20.

Windvogel said between making arrangements for her sister’s funeral on Thursday, they were also trying to get information from the detective on the case. “There seems to be no sense of urgency.” By Monday, police said investigations were ongoing.