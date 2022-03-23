Naledi Pandor studying high court ruling halting R50 million donation to Cuba

Pretoria - International Relations and Co-operation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor said she has noted the interim order granted by the High Court in Pretoria, stopping government’s planned R50 million donation as “humanitarian aid” to Cuba. “The ministry as well as the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco), have noted the interim order granted in the Pretoria High Court, pausing implementation of the humanitarian aid that South Africa had agreed it would provide to the Republic of Cuba,” said Pandor.

“We are studying the judgment. It is an interim order. There will be a return to court in 20 days’ time. We are consulting our legal representatives and preparing our heads of arguments.” Lobby group AfriForum had applied for an urgent interdict to prevent the government from granting Cuba the R50m donation, which Pretoria insists is aimed at alleviating food security problems in that country, brought about by sanctions imposed by the US. Last month, the civil rights organisation asked Dirco to explain and give reasons for the donation, and where the money would come from.

Reiner Duvenage of AfriForum said it was outrageous, given South Africa’s current socio-economic conditions, for the country to donate such a huge amount to another country. “In fact, it is an absolute insult to the citizens of this country,” said Duvenage at the time. The department responded to the letter, but AfriForum was not satisfied with the response and will therefore proceed with legal action.

On Tuesday, High Court Judge Brenda Neukircher granted the urgent interdict sought by AfriForum, pending the final outcome of an application to be instituted by the civil rights movement. On Wednesday, Pandor emphasised that the money was meant to help Cubans with food and medical supplies. “We want to make it clear that the African Renaissance Fund does not provide money to any beneficiary. We provide humanitarian aid, be it food, medical supplies or other forms of support, no money is provided, and the funds lie within the budget of Dirco and no other department,” she said. “Nevertheless, we are preparing to return to court.”

AfriForum argues that the decision to assist Havana was made without any parliamentary review or complying with the Public Finance Management Act in South Africa. AfriForum is not the only organisation against the donation. More than 60 NPOs have come together to form the Hunger Coalition in a bid to halt the donation. The coalition delivered a petition to the department, demanding a response. IOL