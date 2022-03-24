Namibian arrested at border for bringing R8 million consignment of skin lightening creams into South Africa

Pretoria - A 36-year-old Namibian national, Amos Shaanika Liyambo, has appeared before the Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court, in the North West province, on a charge of possession of counterfeit goods valued at almost R8 million. “The accused was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the same court on Monday, 28 March 2022, for a formal bail application,” said police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane.

Story continues below Advertisment

On Friday, 18 March 2022, members of North West border policing, Potchefstroom and Rustenburg mounted units, vehicle crime investigation unit (VCIU) Mahikeng and Zeerust K9 Unit stopped and searched a white Scania R460 truck at the searching point at Skilpadshek port of entry.” A 36-year-old Namibian national, Amos Shaanika Liyambo has appeared before the Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court, in North West, for possession of counterfeit goods. Photo: SAPS Tselanyane said the truck driver was requested to produce valid documentation for the cargo, but he allegedly failed to do so and was subsequently arrested. “The truck, as well as 79 boxes of Betasol lotion, 30 boxes of Betasol cream and 58 boxes of Eperden cream, were seized with an estimated value of over R 7 800 000,” he said.

A 36-year-old Namibian national, Amos Shaanika Liyambo has appeared before the Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court, in North West, for possession of counterfeit goods. Photo: SAPS The case is now being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (The Hawks). A 36-year-old Namibian national, Amos Shaanika Liyambo has appeared before the Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court, in North West, for possession of counterfeit goods. Photo: SAPS In December, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) intercepted a truck travelling from Mozambique along the N4 near Komatipoort with over R14 million worth of illegal skin lightening products. In a statement at the time, the SANDF commended seven South African Infantry Battalion soldiers who were involved in the operation in Mpumalanga.

Story continues below Advertisment

SANDF Captain A Tamela, from the joint tactical headquarters in Mpumalanga, said on December 8, the soldiers received information about a truck that was carrying illegal goods from Mozambique. “The truck was intercepted along the N4 near the Komatipoort area. On further inspection of the goods, it was established that the truck was loaded with bran on both sides but had boxes of skin-lightening creams in the middle of the load,” said Tamela. IOL