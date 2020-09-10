Nathaniel Julies: Mom comes face to face with son’s alleged killers
Johannesburg – The mother of the Eldorado Park Down syndrome teenager allegedly killed by the police came face to face with her 16-year-old son’s alleged killers when she attended the court case for the first time on Thursday.
Bridget Harris arrived at the Protea Magistrates’ Court on Thursday with her husband Clint Smith as well as Nathaniel’s biological father. They were wearing white T-shits with Nathaniel's face emblazoned on the front.
Socialite Kenny Kunene was also in court to offer support and sat next to them on the bench closest to the dock.
The community of Eldorado Park, who arrived in court in droves to support the family, said they didn’t want the officers to get bail.
Some held placards that read: Justice for Nathaniel.
Eldorado police station officers, Sergeants Vorster Netshiongolo and Simon Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Ndyalvane, appeared to face charges related to Nathaniel’s killing.
Netshiongolo faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and being an accessory to murder while Simon Ndyalvane and Caylene Ndyalvane have been charged with murder, being in possession of prohibited ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.
This was the officers’ second appearance since their arrest for Nathaniel’s murder two weeks ago and they have been remanded back in custody. They have not yet applied for bail.
The case has been postponed to September 22 for a bail application.
Nathaniel was buried this past Saturday.
