Nathaniel Julies: Mom comes face to face with son’s alleged killers

Johannesburg – The mother of the Eldorado Park Down syndrome teenager allegedly killed by the police came face to face with her 16-year-old son’s alleged killers when she attended the court case for the first time on Thursday.

Bridget Harris arrived at the Protea Magistrates’ Court on Thursday with her husband Clint Smith as well as Nathaniel’s biological father. They were wearing white T-shits with Nathaniel's face emblazoned on the front.

Socialite Kenny Kunene was also in court to offer support and sat next to them on the bench closest to the dock.

The community of Eldorado Park, who arrived in court in droves to support the family, said they didn’t want the officers to get bail.

Some held placards that read: Justice for Nathaniel.