Nathaniel Julies’ trial to start on March 19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The trial of an Eldorado Park teenager with Down Syndrome allegedly killed by police officers was expected to begin on March 19. It was stated at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday that investigations into Nathaniel Julies’ case were complete and the trial would start on March 19 at the South Gauteng High Court. Nathaniel’s family, who were in court, expressed joy at the fact that the trial was finally getting underway. Sixteen-year-old Nathaniel, who was born with Down syndrome, was allegedly shot by police officers on August 28. He was taken to the Chris Hani-Baragwanath Academic Hospital where he later died.

According to the family, he was at a tuck shop buying biscuits at the time.

Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy were arrested and charged with murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo was later arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice; accessory after the fact of murder for being in possession of a prohibited ammunition.

Whiteboy admitted in her affidavit she was the one who fired the fatal shot.

She, however, alleged Ndyalvane instructed her to pull the trigger.

She also said when she fired the gun, she did not know it was loaded with live ammunition.

It was also revealed in court that Netshiongolo, who was on leave at the time of the incident, took orders from Ndyalvane to go and plant ammunition at the scene of the crime and cover Nathaniel’s blood with soil.

IOL