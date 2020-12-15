National police commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

Durban – National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole, has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement on Tuesday, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo, confirmed that Sitole underwent a test on Monday after coming into contact with a member of the SAPS who tested positive for Covid-19. "General Sitole is not showing any signs or symptoms of the virus at this stage. “In the meantime, Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi has been appointed to act as the National Commissioner until futher notice," Naidoo said. Sitole said he underwent various other tests and did not require hospitalisation.

"My doctor was satisfied with the test results.

“He has prescribed certain vitamins and ordered that I immediately self-isolate for at least a period of 10 days," Sitole said.

He said since learning of his Covid-19 status, he went into self-isolation and is self-medicating.

The officer with whom the National Commissioner had come into contact is also in self-isolation and is doing well.

According to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry, South Africa’s Covid-19 caseload has increased to 866 127 with 23 451 deaths and 762 746 recoveries.

The Health Ministry stated that 5 884 227 tests have been carried out on SA.

The Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been identified at Covid-19 hot spots.

