National shutdown: What to know in the Western Cape

Cape Town - Residents in the Western Cape are in panic as word of a national shutdown continues to spread on social media platforms. The notice for a national shutdown has called on South Africans to down tools and express their displeasure at high fuel costs via posters created and shared on social media.

Story continues below Advertisement

This after motorists were hit by another fuel increase on June 1, 93 Unleaded petrol increased by R2.43 per litre, while 95 Unleaded went up by R2.33. A litre of 95 Unleaded now costs R23.42 at the coast and R24.17 in the inland regions, where the cheaper 93 Unleaded now costs R23.94. This has proven dire as South Africans are already struggling to dig deeper into their pockets with rising prices of oil, sugar and rice.

However, commuters based in the Western Cape who have been asking whether taxis and Golden Arrow buses will run, can be rest assured services will be business as usual. Speaking to IOL, the provincial chairman for the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), Mandla Hermanus said the taxi industry in the Western Cape will not be taking part in the national shutdown. “The taxi industry in the Western Cape will not take part in any planned shutdown, it will be business as usual,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

When asked if certain associations do participate in the national shutdown, what would happen, Hermanus responded: “we are not expecting that there would be any associations participating, but we would engage with the leadership of those associations. “But it is very unlikely that any of our associations would choose to participate in the shutdown.” Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said its commuters had nothing to worry about either.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Golden Arrow will not be participating in any planned shutdown as our passengers rely on us to get to work and school and as such, we intend to operate our regular scheduled services,” she told IOL. National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe said they are aware of the notice but warned those behind the messages that prohibiting people’s freedom of movement is a criminal offence. Police have cautioned against spreading such messages.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police have also called on the public to cooperate with law enforcement authorities to uphold and enforce the law. “The NATJOINTS met on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, where they were briefed by the Intelligence Coordinating Committee( ICC) on the validity of the call for a National Shutdown. The Intelligence community is closely monitoring the situation and the associated risks. “With this said, law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to prevent and combat any forms of criminality.

“The respective PROVJOINTS have been directed to ensure multidisciplinary deployments and that the necessary contingency plans are in place. “The NATJOINTS assures members of the public that enforcement of the law will be executed within relevant prescripts to ensure stability in the country,” Mathe said. [email protected]