Nearly 17.8 million people in SA fall in the 18-34 age group, but only 2.2 million of them have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Durban: As South Africa inches closer to the 11 million mark for fully inoculated individuals, the Department of Health’s latest statistics shows that only 2.2 million of them were from the 18 to 34 age group. Most of South Africa’s adult population of 39 798 201 falls into the 18 to 34 age group – 17 788 511.

Vaccination for this age group opened on August 19. By Monday, 10 981 293 adults were fully inoculated, most of them aged 60-plus. KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the provinces that have the largest populations, have vaccinated the least amount of people, according to population size.

In Gauteng, from a population of 11.3 million, just over 2.6 million adults have been vaccinated. In KwaZulu-Natal, from an adult population of 7.2, million just over 1.7 million people are fully vaccinated. In the past 24 hours, 122 826 individuals were fully vaccinated.