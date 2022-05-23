Neighbour and two others accused of killing Malvern man to remain behind bars

Durban: Three people charged with the murder of Malvern man Ken Price are to remain in jail. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the accused, Nathan Padayachee, Nicole Pillay and Miguel Nobera face charges of murder and defeating/obstructing the course of justice. They appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.

Spokesperson Natasha Kara said: “They are expected back in court on June 2 for a bail application.” Price, 73, was reported missing on December 6, 2021. According to police, Price, who lived alone in Oliver Leese Road in Malvern, was last seen on November 17.

“At the time detectives from Malvern SAPS proceeded to the victim’s place of residence, and on arrival they noticed blood stains but the victim was nowhere to be seen. “They also realised that some of the victim’s belongings – including two bikes, DVD player, tools and other items – were stolen,” Gwala said. She said that on May 12, the police received information that a neighbour was advertising for sale motorbikes belonging to Price.

“Police proceeded to the neighbour’s house, searched the premises and found items belonging to the victim.” Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said the neighbour led police to two other suspects who denied knowledge of Price’s whereabouts. However, on May 19, Price’s body was found at the Richards Bay mortuary.

Gwala said it was alleged that the suspects attacked Price with a hammer on his head and body. “It is further alleged they covered his body with plastic and drove to Richards Bay where they dumped him in the dense bush,” she said. The decomposed body was recovered on December 7, 2021 at Maguzulu area in Empangeni and taken to the mortuary.

Private investigator Brad Nathanson said he had been contacted by Price’s family in England to help look for him. Nathonson said for months the family were worried sick and were grateful that they received closure. He said funeral arrangements had not been made.