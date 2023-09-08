Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund sends condolences to the Ackerman family

Raymond Ackerman’s contribution to job creation and social change will not be forgotten, the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund (NMCF) said in expressing its deepest condolences to the Ackerman family. “One that has touched thousands of lives in South Africa in our day to day lives in a way that saw not only the creation of not only jobs but social change and putting South Africa first,” chief executive officer of the NMCF, Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo said.

“His immense contribution will never be forgotten in the South African story.” Ackerman, who had a long history of working with late former president Nelson Mandela and the NMCF, died on September 6, at the age of 92. Ncube-Nkomo said with Ackerman’s passing, South Africans should take the time to celebrate a life well lived.

The NMCF said that during South Africa’s history of political, economic, and social turmoil, Ackerman was part of a group of businessmen who met former president, FW de Klerk, to call for the urgent release of Mandela. “A brave move that some, in business and other circles, frowned upon at the time,” the foundation said. “Soon after his release in 1990, Madiba and Mr. Ackerman would go on to meet several times, establishing a solid relationship that saw the latter getting the company he founded, Pick n Pay, contributing to Madiba’s election campaign.”

In an interview with CNBC Africa after Mandela’s tragic death in December 2013, Ackerman said Mandela always made time for children and saw the best in everyone he met. “I was absolutely amazed at the sincerity of the man’s approach to embracing all races and people and giving hope to this country,” Ackerman said at the time. Wendy Ackerman, Ackerman’s dedicated wife, was a Trustee of the NMCF from its founding in 1995 until her retirement in 1999.