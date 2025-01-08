Nelson Mandela’s grandson among four arrested in hijacking incident

In a shocking turn of events, four individuals, including the grandson of former South African president Nelson Mandela, were arrested this morning following the recovery of a suspected hijacked vehicle at Mandela's historic Houghton residence in Sandton. The grandson, who is known to Independent Media but remains unnamed pending confirmation from the South African Police Service (SAPS), is embroiled in a case that raises concerns not only about the safety of citizens but the alarming state of a once-illustrious family home.

According to police reports, the hijacked vehicle was taken last night in Benoni, with the suspects believed to have driven around while still possessing the vehicle’s driver. Details regarding the driver’s fate remain unclear, although it has been reported that he is currently at a police station in Ekurhuleni, preparing to file an official hijacking case. The Houghton residence — once a symbol of Mandela’s legacy — now lies in disrepair, having recently attracted media attention due to its deteriorating condition.

Reports suggest the house has faced significant neglect since the former president’s grandchildren moved out, purportedly after the City of Joburg discontinued electricity services due to non-payment of municipal bills that skyrocketed from R15,000 to R50,000 monthly. Mbuso Mandela, one of the late president’s grandchildren, has publicly accused some trustees of the Nelson Mandela Trust of colluding against the family, failing to act in their best interests. Mandela’s grandson is handcuffed in the police car. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers According to IOL, he expressed concerns regarding the management of the estate, noting that there appears to be an agenda rooted in neglect of the property, possibly to enable its sale.

“There is a lot of collusion happening between the trustees and the executor of the estate. Everybody knows that if you sit on the board of a trust, you get a stipend for maintaining the trust,” he said. “I believe these guys are working together to ensure that the maintenance of this house does not happen.” In light of these ongoing challenges, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi had pledged to restore the prestigious residence, emphasising the importance of maintaining the legacy of one of the nation’s most revered figures. Furthermore, philanthropist Collen Mashawana had stepped forward through his foundation to volunteer renovation services to the dilapidated home, signalling a possible turning point in the preservation of Mandela’s heritage.