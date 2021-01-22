Netcare doctor killed in KZN helicopter crash had worked on saving Jackson Mthembu’s life

Durban - One of the doctors who died in a fiery helicopter crash in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands was meant to fly to Durban earlier on Thursday but his flight was put on hold so that he could assist in saving the life of minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

This was revealed by Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize who sent his condolences to the families of the five people who died when the Netcare 911 helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Bergville.

Those on board the fatal flight have been identified as Dr Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane, an anaesthetist, Dr Curnick Siyabonga (Sia) Mahlangu a cardiothoracic surgeon and Mpho Xaba, a specialist theatre nurse for cardiothoracic and transplant, all from Netcare Milpark Hospital, Sinjin Joshua Farrance, an advanced life support paramedic at Netcare 911 and pilot Mark Stoxreiter who worked for National Airways Corporation.

Dr Mononyane was meant to leave Milpark Hospital as part of a medical crew that was flying to Durban to transport a critically-ill patient earlier on Thursday but was held back to treat Mthembu who had been battling Covid-19.

In an interview with eNCA, Mkhize said:“One of the doctors who has passed away in the crash was actually called by a friend, Dr Paul Williams, to come and assist to save minister Jackson during that difficult time. He dropped the trip; he was supposed to go to KwaZulu-Natal. And then his team waited [and] delayed his flight. He came back [to help Mthembu]. They worked very hard. Dr Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane, a cardiothoracic anaesthetist, he came together [with other doctors] to do everything they could to support minister Jackson.’’