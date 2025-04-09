New advanced medical equipment unveiled at Dr George Mukhari hospital

The new advanced medical equipment and intensive care unit (ICU) at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa township will significantly enhance patient care with cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment capabilities, according to Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. Nkomo-Ralehoko visited the hospital on Wednesday to officially unveil the equipment and newly-renovated wards.

The new equipment includes an MRI scanner, a CT scan and a Cath lab machine while the refurbished wards are the Female Mental Health Unit, Trauma ICU, Ward 14, Antenatal Care Clinic, Ward 29 and Ward 9. Nkomo-Ralehoko said the equipment and upgrades at the hospital align with the Gauteng Provincial Government's efforts to modernise healthcare facilities and improve service delivery. She said: “I came to this ward in December 2023 and I didn’t want to come back again and see it like that. I told the hospital CEO that this ward must be renovated and they have renovated not only this ward, but other wards. And there is this aggressive approach on infrastructure that they have taken to change things.”

According to her, the improvements made at the institution will have a profound impact on people's lives, bringing about significant positive change. “We are rebuilding the clinics, opening more spaces for clinics that are inside the hospital. But again we are going to build the hospital around Soshanguve,” she said. She remarked that plans are in place to ease the pressure on the hospital.