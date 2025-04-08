New Tshwane Aids Council targets 95% HIV treatment success by 2028

The newly launched City of Tshwane Aids Council will act as a vehicle to increase awareness and support for citizens living with HIV in the city, which accounts for 11.6% of HIV cases in Gauteng. This was said by Mayor Nasiphi Moya on Tuesday, who applauded a decisive step taken by the municipality to improve the health of its residents with the launch of the Aids council.

"Gauteng has the second highest number of people living with HIV in the country, and 11.6% reside in Tshwane. This council will act as a vehicle to increase awareness and support for citizens living with HIV. The target is to ensure that 95% of HIV-positive patients know their status, are on ARVs, and have a suppressed viral load," she posted on X. Tshegofatso Mashabela, Member of the Mayoral Committee for Health, praised the council for its dedication to eliminating diseases from communities, calling it a beacon of hope. She remarked that the city is poised to enter a new era in its ongoing battle against HIV, TB, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

"The Tshwane Metro Aids Council is not just a council; it is a testament to our multifaceted approach to tackling challenges posed by HIV, TB, and STIs. It is a forum where government, civil society, and the private sector converge, united by a common purpose to shape policies, drive initiatives, and mobilise resources in our collective battle against these diseases," she said. Mashabela stated that the council is led by dedicated individuals, headed by Moya, who have been appointed to serve with distinction during the term of the national strategic plan for HIV, TB, and STIs, which started from 2023 until 2028. She said the council launch serves as a call to action, uniting everyone toward achieving the ambitious 95-95-95 targets for HIV prevention.