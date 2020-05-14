Newborn baby boy found dead in rubbish pile in Durban

Durban - The body of a newborn was found abandoned in a pile of rubbish in Durban central on Thursday morning.

According to Leon Fourie, Operations manager for Life Response ambulance service, they received a call just after 11am, about an abandoned baby in a rubbish bin along Denis Hurley and Soldiers Way in Durban Central.

"On arrival Life Response paramedics found a full term newborn next to a DSW rubbish bin. Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do as the baby was already dead."





Fourie said the baby boy was wrapped in a grey fitted sheet. He said it appears the mother had given birth at home.





SAPS search and rescue and SAPS were on scene and will be investigating the matter.





In March this year a Newlands mother who dumped her newborn baby in a stormwater drain in February last year pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court.





In her guilty plea she said she was embarrassed to have her third child out of wedlock.



