Newborn kidnapped from Jozini bus stop reunited with mom, woman arrested

Durban: A 32-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped a newborn in Jozini on August 10 is due in court and the baby has been reunited with its mother. KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the woman would make her first appearance in the Ubombo Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Gwala said the mother, 35, had given birth to a boy and was leaving the hospital when she allegedly met a woman who offered to carry her child for her. “They boarded a bus from the hospital and when they got off at Mamlambo bus station, the woman disappeared with the baby while the mother was eating her meal. “When the mother made enquiries in the vicinity, she was told that a silver-grey vehicle picked up the woman with the baby and drove away.”

Gwala said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday by the Ermelo FCS Unit at a clinic in the area. “She had been trying to obtain a vaccination card for the baby. “She was arrested by the Ermelo FCS Unit and the kidnapped baby was also found. The baby has been reunited with the mother.”