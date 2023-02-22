The National Freedom Party (NFP) has called on all parties to support its motion on the downgrading of diplomatic ties with Israel. NFP MP Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam said they would table the motion on March 2 in Parliament and this should send a clear message to Israel that they will not tolerate human rights violations against the Palestinians.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said when South Africa was fighting against the apartheid regime it was the international community that spoke with one voice and cut diplomatic ties with apartheid South Africa. This put pressure on the apartheid regime to end its system. He said the same must be done with Israel.

“As a country that has overcome apartheid, it is our duty to stand up for human rights and against apartheid, wherever it may occur. “The downgrading of the embassy in Israel will send a strong message that South Africa does not tolerate such human rights violations,” added Shaik Emam. He called on all parties in the national legislature to stand firm on this matter and support the motion.

Story continues below Advertisement

This was the language that Israel will understand. “As a country that has experienced the devastating effects of apartheid, we cannot turn a blind eye to the gross human rights violations being committed against Palestinians. “It is imperative for South Africa to take a stand and speak out against these atrocities.

Story continues below Advertisement