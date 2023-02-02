NFP factions squabble over legitimacy putting pact with ANC and EFF in jeopardy

Durban – The newly-announced coalition pact between the NFP, ANC and the EFF is in jeopardy after a faction claiming to be the legitimate leaders of the NFP party claimed that only them can enter into coalition deals. On Wednesday, a faction of the NFP led by its secretary-general, Canaan Mdletshe, announced during a press conference that they had chosen to work with the ANC and the EFF.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the IFP’s style of governance inspired no confidence and all municipalities that their opponent governed had “collapsed”. He said the people could be better served by the ANC-EFF-NFP alliance as opposed to the IFP. The NFP has several councillors in a number of municipalities.

More on this NFP to back the ANC and EFF alliance in hung municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal

However, some of them are openly defying their leadership and voting with the IFP. NEWS: A faction of the NFP led by MP Shaik Emam says the press conference convened yesterday by people claiming to be leaders of the party was unlawful. In a statement, Emam said only he and Mbali Shinga who is an MPL in the KZN legislature are leaders of a court-confirmed — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 2, 2023 “After all the facts, the NFP has decided to work with the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters in various hung municipalities. “This is simply because we believe that these parties would make better governments in a local sphere of governance.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The failures to deliver services and serious mismanagement of finances by the IFP do not inspire confidence,” Mdletshe said. Yesterday (Thursday) morning, the NFP's only MP, Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam, said Mdletshe and others didn’t hold any position in the party and they had no right to negotiate deals. “The NFP wishes to inform the media and the public that the only lawful and recognised structure within the party is the interim national executive committee (INEC).

Story continues below Advertisement

“This structure has been legally endorsed and recognised by the court, and is the only body authorised to engage in negotiations with political parties and stakeholders on matters of coalition or co-operation. “It is imperative to note that individuals claiming to be representatives of the NFP and engaging in discussions with political parties are either not members in good standing and their actions are in violation of the court order, or have no authority to do so. “This includes Canaan Mdletshe, who has been claiming to be the secretary-general of the NFP.

“The court has set aside the conference he was appointed in. “Therefore, he isn’t the decretary-general. He doesn’t represent the NFP and there is currently no evidence of his membership in the party,” Emam said in his statement. Furthermore, he said Zandile Myeni, who is set to be elected eThekwini deputy mayor on the ticket of the ANC today today, her term as provincial chairperson ended long ago and she holds no position.

“Zandile Myeni's term as the NFP provincial chairperson for KZN has come to an end and she no longer holds any authority to enter into negotiations without the approval of INEC. “To date, INEC has not authorised her to negotiate on behalf of the party,” Emam added. Mdletshe said he wouldn’t justify Emam’s claims with a response.

In August last year, the IEC (Independent Electoral Commission) wrote to the NFP about their factions and said it wouldn’t be able to deal with it matters, including the filling of vacant PR councillors' positions, until their dispute has been settled by a court of law. The IEC further said it would withhold the party’s monies due to it in terms of the Political Party Funding Sct until their disputes had been settled in court. [email protected]