Nine arrested in Limpopo as police intensify war on illicit cigarettes and drugs

Pretoria - Nine suspects aged between 23 and 42 were arrested in Mankweng and Mokopane, Limpopo, for an assortment of crimes including dealing in and possession of drugs, illicit cigarettes and dangerous weapons. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the SAPS in Mankweng, outside Polokwane, received information from community members regarding the suspects who were in possession of drugs at Mentz village, Ga-Mamabolo.

“The information was operationalised and on arrival at the identified area, police arrested three suspects aged between 23 and 37 after they were allegedly found in possession of crystal meth and nyaope drugs worth an estimated street value of R15 000, and another suspect who was found in possession of a dangerous weapon,” said Mojapelo. In another incident in Mankweng, Mojapelo said police arrested four foreign nationals after they were found in possession of illicit cigarettes worth R50 000. Police in Limpopo have seized illicit cigarettes and drugs in an operation in Mankweng and Mokopane. Photo: SAPS “In a separate incident, members of the provincial organised crime unit together with crime intelligence nabbed two suspects for allegedly dealing in drugs during an intelligence-driven operation that was conducted in the Waterberg District, in Mokopane residential areas,” he said.

“A 40-year-old foreign national was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs in Mokopane at Menkies Street. Police received a tip-off about the suspect who was dealing in drugs and immediately commenced with investigations which resulted in his arrest.” Acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Major-General Jan Scheepers has commended the police officers for the arrests and thanked community members for continuously assisting police in the fight against crime. Police in Limpopo have seized illicit cigarettes and drugs in an operation in Mankweng and Mokopane. Photo: SAPS The arrested suspects are expected to appear before the courts in Mankweng and Mokopane.

Earlier this month, three people appeared before the Naboomspruit Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo, facing charges of dealing in illicit cigarettes and bribery after a botched attempt to transport illicit cigarettes to Gauteng. At the time, Mojapelo said members of the Limpopo tracking team, Groblersdal SAPS, Limpopo highway patrol and Marble Hall SAPS reservists conducted a crime intelligence led operation after receiving information about a truck ferrying the illicit cigarettes from Musina. “They promptly followed the leads and a described truck was spotted along the N11 road to Marble Hall. The truck (was) then cornered and stopped at Roedtan,” Mojapelo said.