Nine charged for murder of e-hailing driver during Parkwood mob justice attack

Cape Town - Nine suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday following the mob justice attack which took place in Parkwood last week. Police have confirmed they have arrested nine people.

Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the group have been detained on murder charges. “Kindly be advised nine suspects has been arrested and detained on charges of murder and robbery with other weapon than firearm. Abongile Mafalala, 31, from Du Noon. File Picture “The suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on the mentioned charges on Monday, June 6,” Swartbooi said.

At the weekend, residents in the area held a vigil for the victim. Residents in the area lit candles and asked for forgiveness after it was revealed the victim was in fact an innocent man. Abongile Mafalala, 31, from Dunoon was viciously and publicly murdered after false allegations of alleged kidnapping arose in the area.

Police at the scene where a man was killed in what believed to be mob justice. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) Hundreds of residents came out, beat the unidentified man to a pulp and then set him and his vehicle alight on the open field next to the M5. Social media was flooded with graphic videos of the victim Mafalala being beaten and set alight. It was later revealed that Mafalala was innocent and the reports of an alleged kidnapping were fake.

Mafalala was in fact a victim of a crime and was robbed by gangsters moments before his brutal murder. [email protected] IOL