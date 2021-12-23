Nine goslings rescued from empty swimming pool and reunited with their parents
Durban – Emergency workers attended to an unusual incident on Wednesday, reuniting goslings with their parents.
Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med Paramedics, said they received a call from an estate in Lonehill, Fourways that there was a family of geese stuck in a swimming pool that was empty.
“We were asked to assist in getting a gander of Egyptian Geese safely out.
“After some careful negotiations we are happy to report the family were sent safely on their way,” Van Reenen said.
In December 2019, Rescue Care paramedic Ian Wessels rescued a dog named Nikki from a burning shoe factory in Jacobs, Durban.
The building, on the corner of Shetland and Chelmer roads, was gutted by the fire and Wessels’ brave rescue was shared widely across social media platforms.
