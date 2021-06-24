Nine more matric pupils at KZN school test positive for Covid-19 following party

Durban: Nine learners have tested positive for Covid-19 at Belverton Secondary School on the KZN North Coast after attending a party. Earlier this week, in a statement on Facebook, the school said that a Grade 12 learner hosted a party for 22 learners on June 16. One of the learners who attended had tested positive for Covid-19.

The school said it consulted the relevant departments and then closed its doors for the week, in order to deep clean and sanitise the school and for learners to undergo Covid-19 testing. On Thursday morning, KZN Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed that nine learners had tested positive for Covid-19 since then. Mahlambi said the department was discouraging learners from organising parties “because we regard them as super-spreaders”.

“Matric dances, if they are not going to be controlled by the school and the presence of the educators, we will want to discourage them because, at the end of the day, it results in what has happened where 22 learners were in that party, nine became positive… The possibility of them going back home and infecting the elderly is scary. “Nine learners will represent nine families and relatives. We want our learners to know that Covid-19 is still there and it is a deadly disease and it is easy to contract if you don’t social distance, sanitise and wear masks.” He encouraged all learners to learn from that.

The school said there were 22 confirmed Grade 12 learners and one Grade 9 learner who attended the party. The school is due to reopen on Friday. “Those learners that attended the party will not be allowed in school on Friday, June 25. without proof of their results,” Mahlambi said.