Nine Mossel Bay children rushed to hospital after eating chips from spaza shop

Nine children from Mossel Bay had to be hospitalised after consuming chips bought at a local spaza shop on Monday.
The group of children complained of persistent stomach cramps after they shared the potato crisps.
Executive Mayor of the Garden Route Municipality, Andrew Stroebel said the children received prompt care with their parents/guardians by their side throughout the ordeal.
“Environmental Health Practitioners (EHP) from the Garden Route District Municipality have already initiated an investigation into the incident. The chips will be sent to a laboratory and test results will be made public once received back as part of the standard procedures followed by EHP,” Stroebel said.
He said medical staff have confirmed that all nine children have since recovered and been discharged from the hospital.
The municipality said further updates will be provided when more information becomes available.
It has also urged residents to continue to report any incidents of suspected counterfeit or tampered foods. Members of the public are urged to contact their nearest SAPS or reach out directly to the Garden Route District Municipality’s Health Services.
Spaza shops have been thrust into the spotlight after children purchasing treats such as chips and sweets have fallen ill across the country, leaving many dead.
On Friday, November 15, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation following the death of 23 children and more than 500 reported incidents of food-borne illnesses across the country.
Ramaphosa outlined a series of measures aimed at enhancing public health and safety. Among these was a commitment to remove hazardous pesticides from circulation and a directive mandating that all spaza shops and food-handling facilities register with their local municipalities within 21 days.
Failure to comply would result in enforcement actions, including the closure of unregistered businesses and potential criminal prosecutions.