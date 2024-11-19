Nine Mossel Bay children rushed to hospital after eating chips from spaza shop

Nine children from Mossel Bay had to be hospitalised after consuming chips bought at a local spaza shop on Monday. The group of children complained of persistent stomach cramps after they shared the potato crisps.

Executive Mayor of the Garden Route Municipality, Andrew Stroebel said the children received prompt care with their parents/guardians by their side throughout the ordeal. “Environmental Health Practitioners (EHP) from the Garden Route District Municipality have already initiated an investigation into the incident. The chips will be sent to a laboratory and test results will be made public once received back as part of the standard procedures followed by EHP,” Stroebel said. He said medical staff have confirmed that all nine children have since recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

The municipality said further updates will be provided when more information becomes available. It has also urged residents to continue to report any incidents of suspected counterfeit or tampered foods. Members of the public are urged to contact their nearest SAPS or reach out directly to the Garden Route District Municipality’s Health Services. Spaza shops have been thrust into the spotlight after children purchasing treats such as chips and sweets have fallen ill across the country, leaving many dead.