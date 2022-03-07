Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
No arrests after four women rescued from luxury Durban North house after they were lured her for sex work: Hawks

It’s been five days since police rescued four women from a Durban North home. Picture: SAPS

Published 3m ago

Share

Durban: By Monday, the Hawks said no arrests had been made after four women were rescued from a luxury home in Durban North on March 2.

Police said five women, ranging in age from 19 to 27, had boarded a bus from Gauteng to Durban, after they were falsely promised jobs at a call centre selling sim cards.

One of the woman opted to leave.

However, when they arrived in Durban, they were allegedly picked up from the bus terminal in Durban and taken to the home in Durban North, where they were informed that they were going to be involved in the sex trade.

According to police, the women were allegedly kept in one room and asked not to go to the front of the home. Picture: SAPS

Police said the women alleged they were instructed not to go to the front of the house where people might see them.

Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “The girls also alleged that even though upon arrival they were told that they could pick any room they wanted, that was not the reality and they were kept in one room where the curtains were always drawn.

“During the ordeal one of the ladies was able to surreptitiously use her phone to get help from the outside.”

Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said no arrests had been made and investigations were continuing.

IOL

