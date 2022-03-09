No arrests after KZN sisters found dead

Durban: Police were still investigating the case where two siblings were kidnapped and murdered six days ago, the South African Police Service said. On March 3, the two girls, aged six and 14, were allegedly kidnapped by a known suspect in Ulundi at around 7pm.

Story continues below Advertisment

Police said that the following day, the six-year-old girl’s body was found. She had been strangled and assaulted. Her elder sister’s body was found on Sunday. Charges of murder and kidnapping are being investigated by the Ulundi SAPS.

More on this Two KZN girls aged 6 and 14 kidnapped and murdered by known suspect

By Tuesday afternoon, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the matter remained under investigation This week, the KZN MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned the murder and called for law enforcement agencies to cast their net even wider in order to catch the alleged perpetrator. "It is very painful that we continue to count the bodies of innocent children being murdered by heartless individuals in our province.“

Story continues below Advertisment

IOL