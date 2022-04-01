No arrests after policeman killed in drive-by shooting in Chatsworth: Hawks

Durban: A week after a policeman was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chatsworth there have been no arrests. Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said investigations were still underway.

Detective Sergeant Mfundo Wiseman Mthethwa,33, was shot multiple times by unknown gunmen while he was in his car at the intersection of Higginson Highway and Havenside Drive in Chatsworth on March 21. SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the officer, who was driving a state vehicle, was on his way to a crime scene when he reportedly stopped at traffic lights. A frame was handed to Mthethwa’s family in his honour. Picture: Supplied “A white Renault Clio stopped on the right side of the state vehicle and its occupants allegedly fired several shots at the police officer. He succumbed to the gunshot injuries in hospital.”

Mthethwa was laid to rest on Wednesday, with colleagues from the Provincial Investigation Unit paying special tribute to him. He had been with the police service for 12 years and was described by colleagues as a ’dedicated policeman’. IOL