No arrests in murder of KZN businessman gunned down in drive-by shooting

Durban: Police have made no arrests in the murder of a Tongaat businessman who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Noqbile Gwala, it is alleged that at around 9am on Saturday, Kishore Sathanlal, 55, was found inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head and body.

The incident took place on Vanrova Road in Tongaat. Gwala said Tongaat SAPS were investigating a case of murder. Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said they received a call from a member of the public reporting shots being fired.

“As Reaction officers approached the scene, they were flagged down by the occupants of a mini bus taxi. “The driver informed RUSA Members that a red Toyota Hilux bakkie had collided with his vehicle before it left the road and travelled approximately 25 meters down an embankment. “Reaction Officers approached the bullet-riddled bakkie and located the driver lying across the front seats. He was declared deceased on arrival of paramedics.”