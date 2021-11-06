No Diwali light three years after man’s death

The heartbroken Naidoo family spent their third Diwali remembering their son and brother Keegan, 40, who was shot during an altercation outside an uMhlanga club in February 2019 ‒ saying they were still waiting for arrests to be made. This week, Keegan’s sister Malashnee, who lives in Sydney, Australia, said the family prepared Keegan’s favourite dishes for Diwali.

“For Diwali, we all make food for my brother. Keegan’s birthday is on 18th December, he would have turned 42. “He was so looking forward to his life, he had bought his new home and wanted to start a family and all his dreams were ripped apart by the cowards who did this. Not just his life, but all our lives have been messed up forever. It doesn’t get better with time, it gets worse knowing he’s never coming back, knowing his life was cut short and we will all grow old without him,” said Malashnee on Thursday. On the night of February 9, 2019, Keegan had gone to a nightspot in uMhlanga to celebrate a cousin’s birthday. Malashnee said one of the cousins had got into a fight and Keegan had gone to assist.

At that time, media reports said an altercation had taken place in the early hours outside the club and shots had been fired. Police confirmed that four people were shot, including a security guard who had tried to intervene. Three weapons were recovered at the scene.

The four injured people were taken to hospital, where Keegan died. A case of murder and three cases of attempted murder were opened at the Durban North police station. In January this year, police confirmed that a suspect had been arrested and then released. An SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the docket had been sent to the senior public prosecutor.

But, Malshnee said, nearly three years later, the family had not been given any news about the case and the family wanted justice for their son and brother. She said special days, including Diwali and others, were full of heartache for the family. “My children never got to meet my incredible brother with a heart of gold. Christmases, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthdays and New Year’s ‒ we can’t hear his voice or get to wish him, or him to wish us. We are sentenced to a life of grief, struggling to smile through the pain, scarred for life and no one can heal our wounds.

“I will not stop looking for justice for my brother. We plead with anyone who can help with this case to come forward. If it was your brother what would you do?” she asked. Her brother was the family’s rock and the person who always went out of his way to help others, she said. This week SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the matter had been referred to the Durban Magistrate’s Court and then the docket had gone to the Verulam Magistrate’s Court for decision. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson Kara said it was following up on the docket and investigating.