No jokes! An R87 m Powerball Plus jackpot is up for grabs tonight

Durban - The National Lottery Ithuba said to start off a new month an estimated R87 million Powerball Plus jackpot was up for grabs on Friday night.

Encouraging people to use their online banking channels and platforms to purchase their tickets, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “As we close off the first quarter of the year, we are pleased with the number of multi-millionaires we have had since January this year, and we can only hope that more people get to celebrate as millionaires this year.”

Winners who receive R50 000 and above in winnings get free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and a team of financial advisers at no additional cost.

The biggest Powerball jackpot winner for 2022, was a a 67-year-old Ballito businessman who claimed his winnings from the February 11 draw.