No space! SA Post Office suspends airmail to Hong Kong

Pretoria –The South African Post Office says the airmail service from South Africa to Hong Kong has been suspended owing to a lack of space on aircraft. The service will be reintroduced as soon as space becomes available.

Unfortunately cannot accept mail addressed to Hong Kong for the time being. This is owing to a lack of space on aircraft, and we will announce immediately when the situation changes. Our sincere apology. pic.twitter.com/1duXrKnxLj — SA Post Office (@PostofficeSa) July 22, 2022 However, ordinary mail service to and from China remains in operation. The post office has also warned customers that when sending items to another country, they should make sure these will be allowed into that country. It advised them to check such information on the website of the postal administration in the destination country.

“New Zealand and Australia, for example, do not allow any items made of wood or straw into the country. This means that a traditional pencil, for example, will be confiscated,” said post office spokesperson Johan Kruger. Kruger advised that parcels should be sturdy, the address correct and the receiver’s mobile phone number should appear on the parcel. “The post office in the destination country needs it to send the receiver a text message to collect the item.”

Customers can easily access the electronic customs declaration form on the Post Office website for quick clearance of parcels. The form is under “tools” on the website www.postoffice.co.za. Kruger added that South Africans are entitled to two tax-free gifts from abroad a year, provided the value of each gift is below R1400. IOL