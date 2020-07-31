Norma Gigaba has been arrested
By Sifiso Mahlangu
Pretoria - Nomachule 'Norma' Mngoma Gigaba, wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, has been arrested and is being detained at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria.
She was arrested at about 6pm on Friday at the couple’s Waterkloof home in Pretoria.
A source close to the family has revealed that Mngoma Gigaba was charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. She is currently detained at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria.
According to sources known to Independent Media, Mngoma Gigaba was under investigation for damaging a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. The car is believed to belong to her husband.
A woman close to the family described the situation as 'extremely tense'.
It is reported that a war of words has broken out between the police and a friend of Mngoma Gigaba, believed to be a prosecutor.
Independent Media identified a member of the family arriving at the police station in a white 4-series BMW.
Also read: Norma Gigaba to spend weekend in jail and she could face more charges - Hawks
Also read: Norma Gigaba remains behind bars as her lawyers push for her release
Political Bureau