Norma Gigaba has been arrested

By Sifiso Mahlangu

Pretoria - Nomachule 'Norma' Mngoma Gigaba, wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, has been arrested and is being detained at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria.

She was arrested at about 6pm on Friday at the couple’s Waterkloof home in Pretoria.

A source close to the family has revealed that Mngoma Gigaba was charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. She is currently detained at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria.

According to sources known to Independent Media, Mngoma Gigaba was under investigation for damaging a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. The car is believed to belong to her husband.